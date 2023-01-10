Heavy pledges fail to stop rupee’s slide against dollar

Despite heavy pledges in Geneva to support Pakistan’s economy, imminent crises in terms of falling reserves continued to exert pressure on the rupee which fell by 0.21% on Tuesday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon, the rupee closed in the interbank market at Rs227.88.

This was down by about 47 paisas from the level it closed at on Monday, Rs227.41.

Since the beginning of the year, the rupee has lost around Rs1.47.

Open market

In the open market, the difference between the interbank and market rates widened to Rs9 as the open market rate jumped to Rs237.

The rate to buy dollars in the open market rate was Rs234.70 on Tuesday, according to a circular by the Forex Association of Pakistan.