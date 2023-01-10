Najam Sethi gives free hand to Babar Azam to select playing XI

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman management committee Najam Sethi assured the skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday that no one would interfere in selecting the final XI and it would be his own decision.

Samaa TV learnt that Najam Sethi told Babar Azam he would have the free hand in selecting the playing XI.

PCB Head also praised Babar Azam for his performances in all formats and said Pakistan cricket team were lucky to have him.

Babar Azam has scored 10 fifty plus scores in his last 11 ODI innings and is ranked No.1 in ICC ODI rankings. He is only batter to be in Top 5 of all formats in ICC Rankings.

Babar Azam had shown frustration last week when he was informed that Shan Masood was his vice-captain. There was also a confusion when the newly appointed vice-captain was not included in the playing XI by Babar Azam.