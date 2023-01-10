Watch Live
Sindh govt announces targeted subsidy to control soaring flour price

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon says daily-use commodity to be available in Rs95 per kg
Samaa Web Desk Jan 10, 2023
<p>Women carry sacks of flour on their heads after buying it at subsidized rates from a govt sale point in the Hussainabad area of Hyderabad. PHOTO: ONLINE</p>

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday announced targeted subsidy to overcome prevailing flour crisis in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said that the flour will be available in the market for Rs95 per kilogram (kg).

This will be possible as the government has increased the quota for mills’ owners, he added.

Currently, the minister said that the price of flour per kg has soared past Rs160 in the province. However, that will not be the case onward.

He claimed that the underprivileged people were already getting commodity in Rs65 per kg.

He said that the government is ensuring supply of 0.6 million subsidized flour bags to masses through 460 trucks.

sharjeel memon

flour crisis

