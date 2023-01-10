Pakistan climb to second position in ICC Super League standings

Pakistan Cricket Team were rewarded for their win against New Zealand on Monday, as they climbed two places in International Cricket Council (ICC) Super League standings.

ICC Super League standings will determine the qualifiers for the 2023 ODI World Cup. India are currently ranked No.1 in standings with 139 points after 21 matches.

Pakistan’s win against New Zealand in first ODI, was their ninth win out of last 10 ODI matches. It helped Pakistan get 130 points from 19 matches.

New Zealand were earlier ranked No.2 in the standings and could still snatch the No.2 position from Pakistan again, if they manage to win the series.

Pakistan could also get the No.1 position in ICC ODI Rankings if Green Shirts whitewash the Blackcaps in the series.

India were taking on Sri Lanka in their 22nd match of the ICC Super League on Tuesday and could increase their lead on the top. But they have played one series more than the arch-rivals Pakistan.

Pakistan’s last ODI series of the league is against Afghanistan, which was postponed earlier.

Each team had to play 8 series and 24 matches in the ICC Super League.