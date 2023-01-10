Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1pm | SAMAA TV | 10th January 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1pm | SAMAA TV | 10th January 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1pm | SAMAA TV | 10th January 2023 Recommended Contempt case: ECP issues bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others Disaster agency: 11 people killed in Philippine storms Europe ski resorts struggle to stay open in warm winter Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Goodbye old phones: WhatsApp will no longer work on 47 smartphone models The 1%: Assets of Pakistani lawmakers nearly doubled in 5 years “Disgusting and unacceptable”: Kaifi Khalil upset with Karachi Eat’s management