WATCH: Monjulika from Bhool Bhulaya still terrorizing India

Residents of Rajasthan experienced the nightmare when a woman made the decision to dress as “Manjulika” and frightened people for fun.

If you are a fan of jump scares and pranks, then this one is for you.

A video posted by a Twitter user Prisha, shows a girl dressed as “Manjulika” from the Bollywood film Bhool Bhulaiya scaring people while covered in a white sheet has gone viral.

The caption of the video read, “Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur and this is how it went.”

The woman is wearing a long-haired wig and a white sheet wrapped around her body in the video.

The woman wanders around a haveli in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, scaring people.

The video shows people screaming when they see the girl appear out of nowhere.

The video has received more than 0.1 million views.

After watching the video, a user commented, “Thank you for this idea! I’m going to try this out on my friends.”

Another said, “Monjulika in running shoes.”

Check out internet users’ reaction to the “Monjulika prank”.