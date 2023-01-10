Naseem Shah dedicates his fifer to his late mother

Fast bowler Naseem Shah dedicated his five-wicket haul in the first One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand to his late mother on Monday.

Naseem Shah, while talking to PCB Media after the match, told that he was very close to his mother and told her when she was alive that he would dedicate his awards to her.

The fast bowler revealed that his mother was always on his mind and a big motivation in his career.

He added that he tried to do his best in all formats and got confidence from his captain and the team-mates, who supported him throughout.

Naseem told in the press conference that such performances are more joyful when they come in the winning cause.

He revealed that he was working on his fitness to perform in all formats and wanted to become best all-format bowler.

His 15 wickets in just four matches are also the world record for most wickets after four games.

Naseem is also the sixth Pakistani bowler to pick back to back fifers in ODI Cricket.