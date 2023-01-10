Saudi crown prince directs boosting investment into Pakistan by $10 billion

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on January 10 directed the Saudi Development Fund (SDF) to steadily increasing the amount of the deposit provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in favor of the Central Bank of Pakistan to $10 billion.

Salman bin Abdulaziz directed to steadily augmenting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments into the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Saudi news agency reported that the decision had been taken after the meeting between Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Previously on December 2, 2022 the deposits to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had been extended to hit a $5billion ceiling.