Does Momal Sheikh support Behroze Sabzwari over recent controversial statement?

Momal Sheikh, addressed the recent controversy regarding her uncle, Behroze Sabzwari, saying that maybe it was something bothering him.

Momal Sheikh is a well-known Pakistani actor who has appeared in a number of popular drama series, including Mujhey Khuda Pey Yaqeen Hai, Jaal, Mushk, and Dil-e-Momin.

Her drama serial, Darrar, in which she stars alongside Syed Jibran, is currently the talk of the town, and fans have praised her acting abilities.

Recently, the actor appeared on The Talk Talk Show where she was asked about her views on Behroze Sabzwari’s recent controversial statement regarding women wearing tight clothes.

To this, Sheikh replied that it is his point of view, possibly it was something he observed while he was coming to the interview, and he expressed his thoughts.

She added, “Maybe it was something which stuck in his mind and he wanted to talk about it, whenever we come to the show we don’t talk the scripted things, we speak our heart out, so I can give him the benefit of doubt, maybe it was something bothering him.”

The Jaal actor said that now people should move on and let it go, and also she is not answerable for something someone else has said.

Talking about the public opinion about dressing, she said she can’t shape anyone’s opinions neither change their minds, let it be.

“I will do whatever I want, no one should take comments to heart and in the end public makes you star,” the actor added.