Karachi to shiver through single digit temps

A cold front will be coming through Karachi, pushing temperatures into single digits till the weekend, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Tuesday.

Cold westerly winds can cause the temperatures in Sindh and Balochistan to drop to as low as between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius at some places.

The minimum temperature in Karachi will likely drop to six degrees Celsius.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz warned the new wave of cold may start in Karachi from January 12, during which the temperature will reach single digits and continue till the weekend.

The dip in temperatures was experienced in multiple other parts of the country as well. Following this, fog reappeared in major cities of Punjab such as Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad.

Visibility on the highway and motorways dropped below 50 metres after which it was closed to traffic.

The motorway police have requested people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and use fog lights. In case of an emergency, people can call 130.

A number of flights from Lahore were delayed or canceled because of the fog as well.