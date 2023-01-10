Haris Sohail celebrates birthday with team after win on return

Pakistan Cricket Team’s left-hand batter Haris Sohail, who marked his return to International cricket with an important knock in Pakistan’s win, also celebrated his birthday with the team after the victory against New Zealand.

Haris Sohail had not played for Pakistan since 2021 and was included in the team after interim chief selector Shahid Afridi took over.

He scored 32 runs off just 23 deliveries in the first ODI against New Zealand. The left-hand batter made sure Pakistan’s required run rate did not climb after the dismissal of skipper Babar Azam.

Haris took on the experienced fast bowler Tim Southee and hit him for two sixes in his innings.

Haris Sohail had said before the match that it was like him getting selected for the first time in the team, when he was named in the squad.