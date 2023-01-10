Are you eligible for federal government’s e-bike subsidy? Find out now!

The federal government has announced a plan to launch a scheme to produce 100,000 e-bikes in the next 18 months in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and conserve energy.

The Ministry of Industries and Production has set aside a subsidy of Rs17.5 billion to encourage the purchase of these costlier, but environmentally friendly vehicles.

Under the proposed policy, the government will cover the down payment of Rs90,000 for an e-bike, with the buyer only responsible for paying an additional RS 10,000. The total cost of an e-bike will be around Rs170,000.

To make the e-bikes more accessible to buyers, the government has also implemented a 24-month installment plan.

Under this plan, buyers will be required to pay Rs4,310 per month, which includes Rs2,917 for the principal amount, Rs1,109 for interest, and Rs284 for insurance.

The government has also stated that it will provide a 50% credit guarantee for loans of Rs70,000 issued by banks to cover the remaining cost of the e-bike.

The interest on these loans will be set at KIBOR+2, or 19%.

In the first phase of this scheme, e-bikes will be made available in the cities of Peshawar, Islamabad, Quetta, Lahore, and Karachi.

The government aims to sell and produce 15,000 e-bikes during the current fiscal year, with 60,000 and 100,000 e-bikes being made available in the following two years.

In total, the government plans to produce 175,000 e-bikes over the course of three years.

Eligible buyers for these subsidized e-bikes include students with salaried parents, female students and employees (who will receive a 20% quota), transgender individuals, private sector and government employees, self-employed individuals with bank accounts and NTN, and individuals who are Hafiz-e Quran or Muazzan and qualified from a recognized institute.