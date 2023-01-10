Contempt case: ECP issues bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran khan and former ministers including Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar for not appearing before the commission in contempt case.

Election body instructed each of three PTI leaders to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

A four-member bench announced the reserved verdict of case.

The verdict stated that the three lawmakers must submit the surety bonds and appear in the next hearing on January 17.

ECP also rejected PTI leaders’ application of exemption from appearance before the court, and warned issuing non-bailable warrants PTI chief and others did not appear in the next hearing.

Earlier on January 3, ECP issued Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar the last warning to appear before the commission.

ECP member Justice (retd) Ikram Ullah Khan had warned of issuing arrest warrants against these PTI leaders in the hearing held today.

Supreme Court (SC) had also allowed ECP to continue contempt proceedings against former prime minister and other party leaders.

ECP’s decision against PTI leaders is an insult: Fawad Chaudhry

He said that the decision of ECP to issue a bailable warrants of PTI leaders is an insult to the decision of the high court.

Minister tweeted that the date of contempt Election Commission case was January 17, but the early decision taking goes against the rules.

He added that PTI leadership will file a contempt court case against ECP in high court.