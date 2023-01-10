WATCH: Lenovo unveils new dual screen YogaBook 9i laptop

In a world of rapidly evolving technology, it can be tough to stay ahead of the curve. That’s where the Lenovo YogaBook 9i comes in. With its innovative dual screen design and range of features, it’s sure to turn heads and change the way we think about laptops.

This dual screen device has a 13.3 inch OLED 2.8K display on the top and bottom, and includes a keyboard, stylus, and three USB ports.

It also has a 5 megapixel main camera and the option for up to 16 gigabytes of RAM.

One of the standout features of the YogaBook 9i is its ability to transform into different configurations.

The laptop can be used as a traditional clamshell device, or the keyboard can be detached for a more portable option.

The touchpad has haptic feedback, and the stylus allows for smooth navigation and note-taking.

In terms of functionality, the YogaBook 9i has a range of gestures that allow users to optimize the use of the dual screens.

These gestures can be used for tasks such as browsing the web, checking the weather, or keeping an eye on hardware usage.

The laptop is expected to retail for around $2,099 when it hits shelves in June.