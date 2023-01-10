Kamal, KaimKhani likely to join hands with MQM-P for Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls

Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal and President Anis KaimKhani are expected to join hands with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in a few days as to jointly contest Karachi and Hyderabad local government (LG) polls scheduled to be held on January 15.

The impending ‘amalgamation’ is a result of the efforts put in by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori (member of MQM-P) who is on a mission to glue scattered pieces of MQM.

He is convinced that reunification of MQM factions would fortify the party in the urban centers of Sindh as once it was.

In this regard, an important meeting of the MQM-P Coordination Committee was held at Sindh Governor House on Monday.

During the meeting, it was decided that PSP and MQM-P will jointly fight in forthcoming LG polls in urban centers of the province.

A day ago, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected MQM-P’s petition challenging the voters’ lists to be used during the forthcoming local government elections in Karachi.

MQM-P had raised objections to the voters’ lists under which the local government elections in Karachi would be held.

During the hearing, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja remarked that the commission would not let Karachi LG polls be delayed.

The ECP directed the polling will take place in Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi on January 15 as per the schedule.