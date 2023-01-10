New pocket of gas discovered in Sindh

The Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) on Monday reported having made a new gas discovery in Sindh.

In a filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange, where it is listed as MPCL, the company made the disclosure under Section 96 of the Securities Act 2015.

It noted that it had made a new discovery at the Mari Ghazij-1 in Mari D&PL, which MPCL operates with 100% working interest.

“The well was spud-in on November 24, 2022, and successfully drilled down to the depth of 1,015 meters,” the disclosure read.

It added that gas flow rate was established through the Drill Stern Test (DST) for 5.1 Million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (MMSCFD).

The wellhead flowing pressure was measured at 232 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) at a 64/64 inch choke size.

The discovery will now be appraised, while its overall reserve will be estimated while simultaneously working out development options.