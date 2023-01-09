Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9pm | SAMAA TV | 9th January 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9pm | SAMAA TV | 9th January 2023 Jan 09, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9pm | SAMAA TV | 9th January 2023 Recommended Flood-hit Pakistan standing at a crossroads: PM Shehbaz urges global help at Geneva conference Stop and smell the metaverse roses: Virtual world on display at CES Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott split again; spend holidays apart Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Goodbye old phones: WhatsApp will no longer work on 47 smartphone models The 1%: Assets of Pakistani lawmakers nearly doubled in 5 years These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022