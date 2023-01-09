MQM’s rare moment of unity finds itself in a blind alley with no exit

With the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) remaining fast on conducting the second and last phase of local body elections in the urban areas of Sindh next week, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) seems to be on pins and needles on getting its demands for redrawing certain constituencies and addressing reservations over voter lists.

In this regard, a grand confab of all the shades of the MQM, including the leaders of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), and former MQM-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar, was held at the Sindh Governor House on Monday evening.

From MQM-P, Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari, PSP Chief and former Karachi Mayor Mustafa Kamal, Abdul Waseem, Anees Qaimkhani and Dr Sattar were in attendance.

During the meeting all leaders expressed their concerns over the decision taken by provincial election commission (ECP) on Monday to press ahead with the polls as scheduled and instead, directed to deploy the army and the paramilitary Rangers to enusre security in the city during polling.

Upon which, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori assured all leaders that the matter would be raised with the federal government.

Earlier, the ECP had rejected a petition by the MQM-P, challenging the voters’ lists to be used during the forthcoming local government elections in Karachi.

The MQM-P had raised objections to the voters’ lists under which the local government elections in Karachi would be held.

At the last hearing, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja remarked that the commission would not let the Karachi LG polls be delayed.

The ECP directed the polling take place in Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi on January 15 as per the schedule.

It said the polling will be held on the old voters’ lists.