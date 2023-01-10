Gujranwala ATC admits plea seeking Imran Khan’s polygraph test

A Gujranwala anti-terrorism court Monday admitted an application seeking polygraph test of PTI chief Imran Khan and all those who were injured in Wazirabad attack.

Mian Dawood, lawyer of Wazirabad attack prime suspect Naveed Bashir, had filed the application.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala on Monday also issued a notice to all injured mentioned in the first information report (FIR) of the failed assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran for a polygraph test.

Notices issued on the request to seize mobile phones

The ATC also notices on the request to seize the mobile phones of all the injured including Imran Khan and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry for forensic analysis.

Mian Dawood argued the medical reports of all injured in the incident are required in the case proceedings.

The court issued a notice and ordered that all six respondents submit responses by January 19.