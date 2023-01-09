Imran shifts PTI’s focus on battle Punjab

As attention turns to Punjab and the upcoming vote of confidence due to be taken – if as yet unscheduled – by Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, the major political parties wrangling for control of the provincial assembly have started to close their ranks and discuss a strategy to overtake it.

In this regard, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan summoned an all-important meeting of his party’s parliamentary leaders.

Discussing a strategy to retain control of the house – even if momentarily to be able to immediately dissolve it – Imran has tasked prominent leaders – including those who were elected to the national assembly – to train their focus entirely on Punjab.

Sources within the PTI told SAMAA TV that during the PTI huddle on Monday, the evolving political situation in Punjab was discussed.

Plans were discussed on how to thwart any moves made by the opposition parties to wrest control of the house.

A number of PTI leaders urged the top leadership of the party that there should not be any obstacle in the dissolution of the assembly.

PTI MNAs including General Secretary Asad Umar and former energy minister Hamad Azhar also briefed the huddle about the political and economic situation of the country.

PML-N, PPP join heads

The opposition PML-N and PPP also held a joint parliamentary meeting to discuss the political situation in provincial assembly.

They are working out permutations and formulae to take back control of the house.

Ijazul Haq calls on Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Senior politician Ijazul Haq told the gathered media outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park that he had met with the PTI chief to discuss the emerging situation in the country.

He claimed that country’s economic affairs are on the verge of collapse.

“The only way out of this quagmire is general elections as soon as possible,” he added.