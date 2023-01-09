Pakistan releases 303 Afghan citizen

Pakistani authorities on Monday released as many as 303 Afghan citizens, who had been detained at jails in Sindh, including 63 women and 71 children.

The Pakistani foreign ministry, the Afghan consulate in Karachi, and the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad worked to secure the release of these detainees.

These Afghan citizens had been detained in Karachi and Hyderabad after they stayed on in Pakistan even after the expiry of their residential permits.

The release was secured after officials of the Afghan foreign ministry said that Kabul would bear the traveling expenses of these Afghans from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

Further, these Afghans would be provided food, clothes and travelling allowance to travel to Afghanistan.