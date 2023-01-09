Flour crisis: Ships carrying Russian wheat anchor in Karachi

Two ships carrying more than 300,000 tons of Russian wheat arrived in Karachi on Monday, providing much-needed relief to Pakistan which is experiencing a flour crisis and soaring prices for the essential commodity.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research announced that Pakistan will import a total of 700,000 tons of wheat from Russia, with the remaining 400,000 tons expected to arrive at the Gwadar Port by the end of March.

In addition, ships from other countries carrying wheat have also been anchored at the Karachi Port as the total volume of wheat imported is around 350,000 tonnes.

Pakistan’s flour crisis has escalated as a result of worsening macroeconomic situation, depleting foreign exchange reserves and destruction of wheat crops in the floods.

People are struggling to get a single bag of the daily-use commodity and stampedes have also been reported at sale points in rural parts of the country as the people endeavor to get subsidized flour bags.

The price of flour has soared to Rs130 per kg, fine flour was available for Rs150 per kg and Chakki flour was selling at a price of Rs160 per kg.