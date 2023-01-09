Which strict rules Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner will have to follow in Saudi Arabia?
As Georgina Rodriguez and her children prepare to relocate to Saudi Arabia, they will need to adapt to the strict rules and regulations in place for women in the country.
While women in Saudi Arabia have gained some freedoms in recent years, the country remains highly restrictive compared to Western countries.
Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s deal with football club Al-Nassr; Rodriguez and her children will need to follow the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European Union and Cooperation for those moving to the country.
These are the rules Georgina Rodriguez will have to follow in Saudi Arabia:
-
She must wear the abaya in public.
-
She must dress with “modesty and decorum”. In other words, no more see-through, low-cut and tight-fitting clothes for her.
-
The importation and consumption of alcohol and pork products is strictly forbidden.
-
Nor may she eat, drink or smoke in public during the month of Ramadan, between March and April.
-
As for tourism in her new place of residence, as she is not a Muslim, she will not be able to visit the holy cities of Makkah and Madina.