Which strict rules Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner will have to follow in Saudi Arabia?

As Georgina Rodriguez and her children prepare to relocate to Saudi Arabia, they will need to adapt to the strict rules and regulations in place for women in the country.

While women in Saudi Arabia have gained some freedoms in recent years, the country remains highly restrictive compared to Western countries.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s deal with football club Al-Nassr; Rodriguez and her children will need to follow the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European Union and Cooperation for those moving to the country.

These are the rules Georgina Rodriguez will have to follow in Saudi Arabia: