KP clerics denounce terrorism, issue fatwa against terrorists’ pretexts

A group of religious scholars from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region of Pakistan have issued a fatwa condemning terrorism and stating that Jihad can only be declared by the head of an Islamic state, not by individuals.

The fatwa (religious edict) comes at a time when the banned group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has increased attacks in Pakistan, particularly in the western and southern regions.

In the fatwa, the scholars declared that not everyone has the right to declare Jihad, and that avoiding the laws of the land is unlawful.

They also stated that it is haram (forbidden or unlawful) to take up arms and wage war against police and military personnel. If soldiers and policemen are killed while protecting Pakistan, they are considered martyrs, according to the fatwa.

The fatwa also addressed the issue of rebellion against the state, stating that insurgency against the ruler of the time is considered sedition, and that perpetrators deserve punishment.

It stated that sedition and rioting within the Islamic state, as well as incitement against the state, are not permitted under Shariah (Islamic law).

The fatwa declared that anyone involved in sedition is considered to be rebelling against the Constitution of Pakistan.