Bank account now a prerequisite for Hajj applicants in Pakistan

The Minister of Religious Affairs in Pakistan Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Tuesday announced bank account a prerequisite for people wishing to perform Hajj.

The minister arrived in Jeddah to participate in the World Hajj Conference.

During his visit, he will be briefed on the modern arrangements and facilities for the Hajj in light of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan.

He will also meet with important personalities and visit various institutions.

Additionally, it has been announced that all individuals applying for the Hajj this year will be required to have a bank account in Pakistan.

The final Hajj policy for 2023 will be announced after approval by the federal cabinet, and Hajj applications are expected to open by February.