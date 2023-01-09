Pak vs NZ 1st ODI: Pakistan breeze to 6 wicket win over New Zealand

An all round performance from Pakistan, including from Naseem Shah with the ball and then Mohammad Rizwan with the bat, ensured that Pakistan comfortably won the first One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Wicketkeeper and Vice Captain Mohammad Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 77 off 86 deliveries to help Pakistan over the line with 11 balls and six wickets to spare.

Batting under the lights, Pakistan were chasing a 256 run target set by New Zealand.

Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq early on as Captain Azam decided against opening the innings – as has been the norm in recent months.

Coming in at one-down, however, allowed Azam to bat more freely and he stroked a patient 66 on 82 balls, smashing five boundaries and a six.

He ably supported Fakhar Zaman, who scored a half century of his own, smashing 56 runs off 74 balls with seven boundaries.

But after Zaman was bowled by Bracewell, Azam and Rizwan put on 60 for the second wicket partnership before the captain periled while attempting to accelerate the innings.

Haris Sohail, though, then took up the matter with Rizwan and the two took Pakistan to 239 in 45 overs when Sohail fell trying to smash Southee over the fence.

From then on, Rizwan and Agha Salman took charge of the match and comfortably saw the team over the line.

Naseem’s five for restricts NZ

Fast bowler Naseem created a new record by becoming the first bowler to take 15 wickets in their first four ODIs.

His cause was helped by a blistering spell in which he took five wickets that left New Zealand reeling.

Pakistan struck in the first over as Naseem Shah gave breakthrough to the home side early in the first One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand in Karachi on Monday.

Devon Conway, who had a great Test series, was bowled by Naseem Shah on last ball of the first over, the left-hander’s first delivery.

Earlier, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam decided to field first after winning the toss. Pakistan had won both matches of their series against Australia in 2022 while chasing.

Debuts

Leg-spinner Usama Mir was presented his debut cap by head coach and former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

Usama Mir’s first International wicket was big one, as he bowled out the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for 26 runs in his third over.

Muhammad Wasim Junior took the second wicket when he struck in his first over and dismissed Finn Allen for 29 runs.