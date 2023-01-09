Pak vs NZ 1st ODI: Naseem Shah strikes early for Pakistan

Pakistan struck in the first over as Naseem Shah gave breakthrough to the home side early in the first One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand in Karachi on Monday.

Devon Conway, who had a great Test series, was bowled by Naseem Shah on last ball of the first over, the left-hander’s first delivery.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam decided to field first after winning the toss. Pakistan had won both matches of their series against Australia in 2022 while chasing.

Earlier, leg-spinner Usama Mir was presented his debut cap by head coach and former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

Usama Mir’s first International wicket was big one, as he bowled the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for 26 runs in his third over.

Muhammad Wasim Junior took the second wicket when he struck in his first over and dismissed Finn Allen for 29 runs.