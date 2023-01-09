Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott split again; spend holidays apart

The famous celebrity couple - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott - has reportedly parted ways again, after rekindling their romance in February 2020.

An American magazine, US Weekely, reported that the couple have split and spent their holidays apart.

It was rumored that the couple, which had been together since 2017 and has a daughter together (Stormi), was having relationship issues lately.

View this post on Instagram

Sources close to the couple told US Weekely, “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.”

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents,” said the insider.

It is not clear at this time what the future holds for Jenner and Scott, but it is reported that they remain committed to co-parenting their daughter and maintaining a positive relationship.