Usama Mir to make debut, Haris Sohail makes comeback in first ODI

Leg-spinner Usama Mir, who was top performer in the Pakistan Cup, will make his One-Day International (ODI) debut against New Zealand on Monday, Samaa TV learnt from the sources.

Usama Mir was included in the team in place of injured Shadab Khan and was knocking on the door of selectors for a long time.

Haris Sohail, who last played for Pakistan in 2020, would also be included in the Playing XI for the first match.

The left-hand batter, Haris Sohail also turned 34 year old on Monday, as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wished him on their Twitter handle.

Samaa TV also learnt from the sources that Agha Salman would also be selected in the playing XI, due to his bowling abilities.

It was learnt that Shan Masood, who was announced as the vice-captain by Shahid Afridi, would not be selected for the first match.