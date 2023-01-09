Lahore High Court seeks federal govt’s response to explain discrepancy in petroleum prices

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned the federal government and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) officials to respond to a petition alleging that petroleum products in Pakistan are not being sold at prices in line with the international market.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) Chairman Azhar Siddique.

There has been a clear reduction in the prices of petroleum products in the international market, but the situation in Pakistan is different, the petitioner said.

However, he added that the government has not taken any action to decrease the prices of petroleum products.

The court has directed the federal government and OGRA to submit their responses to the petition on the next hearing.