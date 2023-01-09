LHC disposes of petition against Imran Khan seeking his removal as PTI chairman

A petition seeking the removal of Imran Khan as the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was disposed of by the high court on Monday stating that the matter was already under adjudication in the election body.

This was ruled by a three-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Amir Bhatti which heard a petition seeking removal of Imran Khan as party chief following his disqualification from the assembly.

During Monday’s proceedings, the judge remarked that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already started investigation against Imran.

This made the disqualification petition ineffective and the court disposed it of.

Advocate Mohammed Afaq had filed a petition in the LHC, maintaining that the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan. Hence, he had no legal standing to continue as the chairman of PTI.

The petitioner requested the court to remove Imran Khan from the post of PTI chairman and order the party to appoint a new chairman.

He nominated the ECP and others as respondents in the case.

On October 21, the ECP disqualified Imran Khan from holding public office after it found him guilty of corrupt practices.