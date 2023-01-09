Chelsea go down against Manchester City second time in three days

Manchester City will be at home to either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup after sweeping aside Premier League rivals Chelsea 4-0 on Sunday.

The draw took place shortly before kick-off at the Etihad Stadium, where Riyad Mahrez scored twice in a match where City stormed into a 3-0 lead before half-time.

Premier League leaders and 14-times record FA Cup winners Arsenal are away to third-tier Oxford on Monday.

Fourth division Stevenage were rewarded for a stunning come from behind 2-1 win over Premier League Aston Villa on Sunday in one of the great upsets of this third round with a tie away to Championship club Stoke.

One assured all-Premier League fourth round fixture will see Brighton at home to either Cup-holders Liverpool or Wolves following their 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Non-league Wrexham’s reward for a 4-3 win over Coventry is a home tie against another second-tier club in Sheffield United.

The Blades’ local rivals, Sheffield Wednesday, fresh from knocking out Premier League high-flyers Newcastle in the upset of the third round, welcome fellow League One club Fleetwood to Hillsborough.

Manchester United are at home to Reading, in a tie that sees former Red Devils midfielder turned Royals manager Paul Ince returning to Old Trafford.

In addition to Wrexham, there are two other non-league teams left in the draw in Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.

The winners of Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will face Cardiff or Leeds at home.

Tottenham will travel to Preston in a fourth round where ties will take place from January 27-30.

4th rd draw:

Preston v Tottenham, Southampton v Blackpool, Wrexham v Sheffield United, Ipswich v Burnley, Manchester United v Reading, Luton or Wigan v Grimsby, Derby v West Ham, Stoke v Stevenage, Blackburn v Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham, Walsall v Leicester, Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood, Manchester City v Oxford or Arsenal, Bristol City or Swansea v Chesterfield or West Brom, Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves, Fulham v Sunderland, Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff or Leeds

Ties to be played from Jan 27-30