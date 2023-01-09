WATCH: Army Chief Asim Munir offers prayers inside Holy Kaaba

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, visited Makkah to perform the Umrah pilgrimage during his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to local media, the doors of the Holy Kaaba were opened for the top general in a display of extraordinary hospitality.

A video shows the army chief walking out of the Holy Kaaba after offering prayers inside the sacred site. General Munir is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from January 4 to 10.

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince

COAS Munir later held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and military and defense cooperation. The defence minister, Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the national security adviser, Musa bin Muhammad, were also present at the meeting.

This visit and the exceptional hospitality shown by the Saudi authorities highlight the strong ties and the importance of religion in the relationship between the two countries.