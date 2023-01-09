ECP quashes case to disqualify Ishaq Dar

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday quashed a case seeking the disqualification of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The ECP had previously reserved its verdict in the case which sought to disqualify Dar from his Senate membership.

Announcing the verdict on Monday morning, the commission remarked that per the ECP rules, disqualification does not apply if the oath is not taken within two months after being elected.

On September 27, 2022, Advocate Azhar Siddique, who had previously filed a plea with the ECP seeking Dar’s disqualification, had withdrawn it, saying he would approach a higher forum to pursue the case.