No delay in Karachi LG polls: ECP dismisses MQM petition

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected MQM-P petition challenging the voters’ lists to be used during the forthcoming local government elections in Karachi.

The ECP announced its reserved verdict today (Monday).

The MQM-P had raised objections to the voters’ lists under which the local government elections in Karachi would be held.

At the last hearing, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja remarked that the commission would not let the Karachi LG polls be delayed.

The ECP directed the polling will take place in Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi on January 15 as per the schedule.

It said the polling will be held on the old voters’ lists.