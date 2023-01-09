What is Syra Yousuf, Shehroze Sabwari’s idea of love?

The ex-couple, Syra Yousuf and Shehroze Sabzwari, nearly after three years of parting ways came together, and discussed maintaining good relations after the divorce.

Syra Yousuf and Shehroze Sabzwari will soon be seen together on big screen in their upcoming movie Babylicious.

The actors appeared in a recent interview with Something Haute, to promote their upcoming movie.

The ex-couple was asked about how they maintain a good relationship after divorce and what is their idea of love.

To this, they replied that they have been working together since divorce and also, they even shot some scenes last year as well.

They said, “What actually helps us to maintain a good equation after divorce is because we are parents of a child and I think that has helped us in maintaining that equation in a very healthy manner.”

Yousuf added, “Nooreh (their daughter) is sense to everything, also, when you prioritize someone in your life above everything, then you realize that your individual and mutual problems are petty and small.”

Talking about love, the Sinf-e-Aahan actor said, “For me love is safety, if you feel safe with someone there is chance that pure love can grow there, if you don’t feel safe with someone you are on the edge, anxiety, and fear will arise there in an environment without safety.”

While Shehroze Sabzwari believes that love is respect. He said, “Any kind of love needs respect even if it is with your parents, wife or kids, there should not be compromise in the respect of the person if there will be no respect you will be out of love sooner or later.”

The upcoming romantic genre film, Babylicious, staring former couple, Syra Yousuf and Shehroze Sabzwari, is slated to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day, this year.