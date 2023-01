Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident lawmaker Nasir Musazai’s hujra (guest house) was attacked with a hand grenade on Sunday.

Police said that the wall of the guest house was partially damaged and the windows were shattered.

Notably, MNA Nasir Musazai has decided to leave PTI.

The source said that Musazai will formally join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) next week.