Shahid Khaqan Abbasi registered biggest decrease in assets

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was among the few lawmakers who went from being a billionaire to being a millionaire and a relative pauper from 2013 to 2019.

SAMAA TV‘s Investigative Unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyze data about the wealth of PTI’s parliamentarians members and others from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

The data showed that all 1,170 MPs collectively had assets/wealth of Rs91 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, while they collectively owned assets worth Rs49 billion during 2015.

Abbasi was a billionaire, owning one of the few private airlines in the country. In 2015, his net worth was around Rs1.3 billion.

But he gave away all of that wealth, including distancing himself from the airline, after he gifted assets worth Rs1.2 billion to his son, Abdullah.

In 2019, Abbasi owned assets worth just Rs90 million, official records showed.

Income tax records of the FBR showed that the former prime minister paid Rs1.206 million in taxes in fiscal year 2013. This rose to Rs2.213 million in 2014, Rs2.489 million in 2015, and Rs3.209 million in 2016.

By 2017 – after taking over as prime minister, his tax submissions were Rs3.79 million and in the subsequent year, 2018, he paid around Rs4.21 million.

In 2019, with an annual salary of Rs24 million, he paid Rs4.871 million in taxes, according to FBR’s tax directory.

Passing on the baton

When asked about his assets, Abbasi said that he had transferred the assets he owned to those around him as he focused on state matters.

“My assets dropped as I transferred my assets to my family members,” he said, adding that his elder son Abdullah Abbasi, got a majority of the shares in his airline, Air Blue Ltd.

“I remained one of the highest taxpayers in the country for the past four financial years,” he claimed, adding that it was because he continued to receive dividends from the shares in the business.

But now, he said, he has transferred the shares to his family members, leading to a decrease in his tax filings.

The apex anti-graft watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to find any irregularities or discrepancies in his assets either, Abbasi said.