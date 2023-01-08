Sheikh Rasheed’s assets swelled by 278.68%

Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rasheed also saw his wealth swell by over 278.68% from 2014 to 2019.

SAMAA TV‘s Investigative Unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyze data about the wealth of PTI’s parliamentarians members and others from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

The data showed that all 1,170 MPs collectively had assets/wealth of Rs91 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, while they collectively owned assets worth Rs49 billion during 2015.

Asset declarations submitted by Rasheed showed that in 2014, he owned assets worth just Rs39.4 million.

They grew by a meager Rs0.4 million to Rs39.8 million in the subsequent year.

Over the next two years, his assets grew steadily to Rs44.7 million and Rs46.7 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

He paid Rs312,383 in taxes in 2015. By 2016, he was paying Rs505,966 in taxes, Rs702,698 in 2017, Rs579,011 in 2018, and a similar Rs557,450 in 2019.

Advance deal

“I received Rs100 million as advance after making a deal for selling my land, he said, adding that it was eventually transferred in 2021.

“There is no such increase in my assets. It [increase] happened after I received the said payments against pledges for the sale of my land and declared them in my returns with FBR and the ECP,” he maintained.