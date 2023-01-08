ANP’s Haider Hoti saw his wealth increase by 247%

Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Chief Minister Amir Haider Khan Hoti and his wife reported an increase of 247% in their net assets and wealth.

SAMAA TV‘s Investigative Unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyze data about the wealth of PTI’s parliamentarians members and others from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

The data showed that all 1,170 MPs collectively had assets/wealth of Rs91 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, while they collectively owned assets worth Rs49 billion during 2015.

Hoti and his wife collectively owned assets worth Rs345 million in 2015. It swelled to Rs420 million in 2016.

But by 2019, his wealth jumped up to Rs1.2 billion in 2019.

His tax record shows that He paid just Rs61,791, in 2016, Rs168,586 in 2017, Rs197,130 in 2018, and Rs98,146 as tax in 2019.

Wealth addition due to inheritance

When asked, Amir Haider Khan Hoti told SAMAA TV confirmed that his wealth had grown substantially during this period.

“It’s true that my assets have swelled in the past five years,” he conceded, adding that his wealth doubled almost because he and his wife received their shares in their ancestral properties from their respective parents.

He further said that some major shares of assets and wealth have yet to be included in his overall assets.

“My wife got shares from her father and from my family as well,” he stated, adding that he got shares from the assets of his father and one of his uncles – who died intestate with no children.

“All the assets are declared with the ECP and the whole family paid taxes on our joint business accordingly,” he stated.

He confirmed that the ECP had twice served him with notices including in 2016 and 2019, seeking explanation on increase and some discrepancies in his declaration.

“I satisfied the scrutiny teams and the notices were withdrawn.”