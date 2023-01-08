Khawaja Asif’s wealth decreased by nearly Rs100m

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and his family saw their wealth decrease in the four years from Rs232 million in 2015-16 to Rs129 million in 2019.

SAMAA TV‘s Investigative Unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyze data about the wealth of PTI’s parliamentarians members and others from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

The data showed that all 1,170 MPs collectively had assets/wealth of Rs91 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, while they collectively owned assets worth Rs49 billion during 2015.

Asif told ECP that he has total owned hard assets worth Rs37 million in 2015, while another Rs231 million were in the form of advances, investments and liabilities.

In 2015 and ’16, he held assets worth Rs232 million and Rs252 million respectively with new investments worth Rs3 million made in PTCL, KESC, M/s AAA and F. Traders Sialkot and M/s Erasmus Pvt. Ltd., Sialkot in 2016 and ’17.

But by 2019, the assets owned by his family had shrunk to just Rs129 million while he had liabilities worth Rs181 million with investments of Rs23.5 million in M/S Tariq Mir and a rice export business worth Rs130 million.

He paid taxes of Rs311,638 in 2014, Rs466,630 in 2015, Rs831,986 in 2016, Rs5.562 million in 2017, Rs4.371 million in 2018 and Rs230,386 in 2019.

All businesses declared

When approached, Asif’s legal team said that all tax and financial record of their client was clear and crystal clear.

“Business dealings of Khawaja Sb have been declared with the ECP and the tax authorities,” they said, adding that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) too has scrutinized his assets.

“We have satisfied the court on all the questions raised by NAB teams,” Asif’s legal team stated.