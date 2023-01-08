JI Karachi chief calls for citizens to come out to vote in LG polls

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Sunday urged the people of the port city to get out of their homes on January 15 to vote in the local government polls.

Addressing a public gathering in Karachi, he emphasized the election commission to hold the local bodies polls in the megalopolis, adding that the conspirators have always tried forcing a delay in the process.

He said that the politics of manipulation must come to an end and people of Karachi should be given the right to vote.

Rehman lamented that nobody owns Karachi and its inhabitants were divided on the basis of language.

On the deteriorating law and order situation in the port city, he said that the citizens of Karachi should be allowed to carry weapons if paramilitary Rangers and police were unable to protect them.

He asserted that his party – JI – would usher a revolution in Karachi, adding that the megalopolis was entering a new phase.

JI city chief termed Karachi as the ‘mother of the poor’, saying that it was feeding people despite a plethora of problems.