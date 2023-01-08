Babar Azam hopes to keep winning momentum in ODIs going

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam hoped on Sunday that the team will keep their winning momentum going in the One-Day Internationals (ODI) against New Zealand.

Babar Azam was addressing a press conference, ahead of the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, which will be played on Monday.

The skipper disclosed that the final XI would be decided after inspecting the pitch and they would be looking to field the best players.

Pakistan won all three ODI series in 2022, including the home series wins against Australia and West Indies.

Babar Azam added that they would try to switch to white-ball cricket from the red-ball cricket and would try to play according to their strength.

Pakistan has a chance to become No.1 in the ICC ODI Rankings if they win all three ODI matches. But Babar said it was not in his mind and they were looking to play match-by-match.

He also said it was a great chance for the youngsters to perform and cement their place in the team.

Babar Azam praised Sarfaraz Ahmed for not giving up and making a great comeback in the Test series.