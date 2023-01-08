Watch Live
Sports » Tennis

Djokovic taken to limit before winning Adelaide title

The Serb stretches his winning streak in Australia to 34 matches
AFP Jan 08, 2023
<p>Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his men’s single final match against Norway’s Casper Ruud on November 20, 2022 at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin. PHOTO: AFP/File</p>

Top seed Novak Djokovic saved a match point and was forced to the limit as he held on to defeat Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 on Sunday and win the Adelaide International.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner needed more than three hours to stamp his authority on his unseeded American opponent, son of former world number two Petr Korda.

In doing so, Djokovic extended his unbeaten streak in Australia to 34 straight matches and won his fifth consecutive final dating to Tel Aviv last year.

The winner of 92 career titles now heads to the Australian Open in a week’s time as a heavy title favourite.

