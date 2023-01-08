Hammad Azhar’s net assets increased by 17%, but taxes halved

MNA Hammad Azhar and his wife’s net assets reported an increase of 17%. He had assets worth Rs360.6 million in 2019 and according to his declarations; he had assets of Rs309.9 million in 2018.

SAMAA TV‘s Investigative Unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyze data about the wealth of PTI’s parliamentarians members and others from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

The data showed that all 1,170 MPs collectively had assets/wealth of Rs91 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, while they collectively owned assets worth Rs49 billion during 2015.

Hammad Azhar paid taxes of Rs59.444 million in 2018 but this shrunk to less than half to Rs18.089 million in 2019 despite the increasing value of his assets and wealth.

When approached to explain this discrepancy and whether he was issued notices by the ECP, Azhar stated he has already cleared scrutiny over these financial matters.

“Yes, it is true that ECP twice served me notices in the financial years 2018-19. But after examining my responses, cleared me of the assets scrutiny,” he told SAMAA TV.

In his conclusive response, Hammad Azhar told the ECP team that he reported an increase of Rs33.6 million in his assets while his family reported an increase of Rs81.6 million in assets in the financial year of 2018-19.

He further revealed that he owned assets of Rs276.2 million in 2017-18, which had swelled to Rs309.8 million in 2018-19.

Similarly, his wife Mariam Hammad owned assets worth Rs230.4 million and Rs278.4 million in financial years 2018 and 2019 respectively, thus witnessing an increase of Rs48 million.

“The affidavit submitted by me at the time of submission of documents to the ECP Lahore only required separate disclosure of shares where I own majority/controlling interest in the company as per explanation (II) of the affidavit,” Azhar’s response stated.

“This nominal amount of investment is included in net assets as required by the ECP Lahore,” he added.

Owning shares of PTCL and the Maple Leaf, Azhar said that they were properly disclosed in his FBR returns for 2018 and 2019 and in the Form-B for 2018 and 2019 submitted by me to the ECP Islamabad,“ he said.