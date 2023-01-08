KP CM Mahmood Khan who owns assets worth billions but paid no tax

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was among one of the few parliamentarians who saw no change in their assets during the time they were in parliament.

Despite that, his tax history tells a slightly different story.

SAMAA TV‘s Investigative Unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyze data about the wealth of PTI’s parliamentarians members and others from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

The data showed that all 1,170 MPs collectively had assets/wealth of Rs91 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, while they collectively owned assets worth Rs49 billion during 2015.

Mahmood’s declarations show that during the past four financial years he declared assets worth Rs2.4 billion with no change year to year.

Curiously, FBR’s official records show he submitted “nil” taxes in 2013 and 2014.

His tax profile indicates a rise in the taxes he paid over the years, with Rs87,500 paid in 2015, Rs232,725 in 2017, and Rs235,982 in 2018.

He ended up paying Rs66,258 on account of taxes in 2019.

Mahmood claims regularly filing taxes since 2014

When approached for his version on his taxes and wealth, Mahmood Khan, through his legal team, said that they “filing the tax returns of our client Mahmood Khan from 2014.”

“And we can confirm to you that there is no pending notice against him.”

“We have filed all his tax returns in the relevant year as per section 114 without any delay.”

The KP chief minister, however, did not explain how he had filed “nil” taxes in 2013-14 and 2014-15 while the tax figures changed even though there was no change declared in his assets during the period he was a member of parliament over the past five years.