Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10pm | SAMAA TV | 7th January 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10pm | SAMAA TV | 7th January 2023 Jan 07, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10pm | SAMAA TV | 7th January 2023 Recommended The 1%: Assets of Pakistani lawmakers nearly doubled in 5 years ‘Three Amigos’ friendship key to success, say Mexican filmmakers Jack Ma to cede control of China’s Ant Group Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular New restrictions announced on carrying holy ZamZam water out of Saudi Arabia Goodbye old phones: WhatsApp will no longer work on 47 smartphone models These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022