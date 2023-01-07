Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Lahore bikers’ group en route to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Bikers will cover a distance of over 14,000 km to reach Makkah
Samaa Web Desk Jan 07, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A group of bikers comprising 25 pilgrims is en route to Saudi Arabia via road to perform Umrah.

The bikers will cover over 14,000 kilometres (kms) to reach Makkah.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) officials along with representatives of Iran’s Khana Farhang (cultural center) saw off bikers’ group at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium.

Biker Mukaram Tareen is leading the convoy.

He said bikers will be traveling through six countries in 60 days.

umrah

makkah

Bikers group

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div