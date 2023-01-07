Lahore bikers’ group en route to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

A group of bikers comprising 25 pilgrims is en route to Saudi Arabia via road to perform Umrah.

The bikers will cover over 14,000 kilometres (kms) to reach Makkah.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) officials along with representatives of Iran’s Khana Farhang (cultural center) saw off bikers’ group at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium.

Biker Mukaram Tareen is leading the convoy.

He said bikers will be traveling through six countries in 60 days.