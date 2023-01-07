Imran vows to not let ‘imported govt’ run away from elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that imported gangs will not be allowed to run away from the elections.

He reiterated that after the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly, PTI will go to the masses for elections.

Khan said this while chairing a meeting of provincial ministers of PTI in Lahore.

The PTI huddle discussed the number game in the provincial assembly ahead vote of confidence.

The former premier received a briefing on political developments from assembly’s speaker and provincial ministers.

Imran instructed the lawmakers to start preparations for the next elections.

He said that ‘imported gangs’ will not be allowed to run away from the elections.

He expressed that Sindh government had also been trying to run away from the local bodies elections in Karachi.