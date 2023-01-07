Mirpur Khas stampede at flour sale point leaves one dead

The endeavor to get a cheap flour bag resulted in the death of a person in Mirpur Khas in Sindh as limited availability of the commodity prompted a stampede at a flour sale point.

The price of the daily-use commodity in the market has soared in Sindh and Punjab ahead of the new crop’s arrival in both provinces.

Therefore, the governments have set up sale points to provide subsidized flour to the masses. However, the process to get it hasn’t been so smooth.

The citizens of Mirpur Khas assembled early in the morning at a government designated sale point.

The situation went out of control when the people flocked to the retail counter to get subsidized flour as there were no queues in place.

As a result, a 45-year-old citizen stumbled and ultimately fell and was crushed under the feet of other flour seekers.

The family members of the deceased staged a protest by blocking the road with the body.

It is pertinent to note that earlier this week, a stampede-like situation also developed in Punjab’s Narowal but fortunately; people remained unhurt.

Flour is being sold at Rs125 per kg in the open market and is available at flour mills at Rs140 per kg in Punjab.